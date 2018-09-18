Madhuri Dixit looks like a dream in this Raw Mango sari

Madhuri Dixit nails the ethnic look. (Source: Raw Mango/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit nails the ethnic look. (Source: Raw Mango/Instagram)

It is no secret that Madhuri Dixit can ace ethnic look like no other. The actor has proved the same at numerous occasions and she did it yet again in a Raw Mango sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she donned ‘Lahari’ Varanasi silk brocade sari from the label’s Heer collection and we love the floral patterns on it. It was teamed with a green blouse and the contrast worked rather well.

The look was rounded out with a gorgeous neckpiece and earrings from the Heritage Collection of the label Anmol. Hair tied into a bun, a red bindi, beautifully done eyes and a rich brown lip shade completed the look.

Prior to this, she was seen in a pink embroidered Anita Dongre lehenga. Styled by Patel, the outfit was accessorised with jewellery from Raniwala Jewellers and statement bangles from Dongre’s jewellery line Pinkcity. The look was rounded out with a pink bindi, nude lip shade and soft make-up. Needless to say her dazzling smile added some more charm.

The actor, who often dons the designer’s creations, was also seen in a beautiful black and gold Anita Dongre sari. The sari had floral bootis all over it. The look was completed with a pair of beautiful gold and pearl earrings and a matching neckpiece.

With the festive season around the corner, there is a lot of inspiration we need in terms of ethnic wear and the actor seems to be just the right person for that.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

