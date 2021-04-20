Celeb fashion: Madhuri Dixit paints the town red in this dazzling outfit

April 20, 2021 10:50:34 am
Madhuri Dixit has impeccable taste in ethnic fashion. She looks timeless in all the saris and lehengas she chooses to wear. Recently, she took things a notch higher as she was spotted in a stunning red outfit from the label Ritika Mirchandani. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked dazzling.
The ensemble had intricate sequin detailing on the blouse and dupatta and was accessorised with a matching belt cinched at the waist. The look was pulled together with dewy make-up and hair swept at the side. Needless to say, she looked ethereal.
The actor’s Instagram is proof that when it comes to ethnic outfits, she can do no wrong. Here are some more instances.
What is more noteworthy is how she keeps experimenting within the realm of ethnic wear without repeating. For instance, when not impressing with her sari looks, she pairs a white shirt with a long skirt or chooses a lehenga of an unusual colour and makes the look completely her own.
What do you think of her recent fashion outing?
