Madhuri Dixit stuns in this mirror work ensemble; see pics

If there’s one phrase that defines Madhuri Dixit’s style evolution over the years it would be ‘elegance personified’. Her movies and songs like ‘Ek Do Teen’, are as iconic as her and so is her fashion game which is a right balance of traditional and contemporary. So it is hard not to take a second look at her whenever she steps out, and it was no different this time. We recently spotted the Devdas actor attending a wedding reception in a stunning ethnic ensemble.

The actor was seen in a peach coloured mirror work floor-length anarkali set that was teamed with a mirror work jacket in champagne golden. Accessorised with a pair of bangles, an emerald green ring and matching statement earrings, the actor managed to turn heads.

For makeup, Madhuri went for smokey brown eyes with a slightly winged eyeliner and paired it with berry red lips and a small bindi. A neat updo with a middle parting completed the look.

Prior to this, the actor was seen at the recently-held Filmfare Awards in Guwahati. Much like always, she looked magnificent in a light peach coloured off-shoulder gown which featured intricate detailing in rhinestones and pearls. The look was paired with a ruby and diamond necklace set from Diamantina Fine Jewels, along with earrings from Nadine Dhody.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor kept her makeup luminous with a flawless base, contoured cheeks, slightly smokey eyes with winged eyeliner and pink soft lips.

What do you think of her look?

