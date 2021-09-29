‘Too glam to give a damn’: Madhuri Dixit dazzles in custom Manish Malhotra sari

There is little that needs to be said about Madhuri Dixit’s ethnic style sense. The actor, who is a judge on a reality show, looks lovely in saris and lehengas.

She once again established that she is the OG queen of ethnic fashion as she was spotted in a custom Manish Malhotra chiffon sari.

ALSO RELEASE | Madhuri Dixit does it again; takes her ethnic fashion game to the next level

Styled by Ami Patel, the look was effortlessly chic and too glamorous. The black sari featured sequin details in geometric patterns, and was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was pulled together with statement earrings and hair parted at the side.

She never disappoints with her looks. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her latest sari look?

