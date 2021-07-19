scorecardresearch
Monday, July 19, 2021
Madhuri Dixit nails ethnic fashion in this blue lehenga; see pics

We cannot take our eyes off Madhuri Dixit in this look!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2021 10:50:59 am
madhuri dixitMadhuri Dixit shared pictures of her latest look on Instagram. (Source: madhuridixitnene/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit is the queen of ethnic fashion, and the diva proved it once again with her latest look. Oozing elegance, she wore a gorgeous blue lehenga which featured sequin detailing and appliqué work.

Madhuri shared pictures of her look — in the Sawan Gandhi creation — on Instagram. Check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

While the lehenga looked stunning in dual shades of blue blended perfectly, the sleeveless choli was no less eye-catching. It featured floral cut-outs along the neckline and the straps along with intricate threadwork on its body.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri paired the lehenga with blue organza dupatta which also had floral cut-outs on the border.

Also Read |Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in this lehenga set; see pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Leaving her hair open, the Kalank actor completed the look with a layered pearl necklace with a blue pendant, matching earrings, and a bracelet. With dewy makeup and a nude lip shade, she looked splendid, to say the least.

Also Read |Madhuri Dixit wows in a tie and dye lehenga; the outfit’s cost will shock you

The actor captioned her post with a quote from Maya Angelou: “Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.”

Do you like Madhuri Dixit’s outfit?

