Madhuri Dixit looks ravishing in this mellow green lehenga set

Madhuri Dixit and ethnic outfits go hand in hand. We say so because there is hardly an instance where the actor has failed to impress in an ethnic look. It was no different this time as was seen looking ravishing in an intricately embroidered lehenga from the label Torani.

Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit stood out for the unusual yet striking colour: mellow green. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, matching earrings and was pulled together with hair styled in soft waves. The actor’s dazzling smile instantly elevated the look.

Check out the pictures below.

Prior to this, she was seen looking elegant as ever in a white silk shirt teamed with a red skirt. Also styled by Patel, the “Mahin Nawaz Skirt” from Patine was intricately embroidered with white thread.

The look was further accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Tvisha Jewlz Himanshu Khunteta. She completed it with smokey eyes and hair styled in soft curves. Take a look at the lovely pictures.

Here are some other instances of the actor nailing ethnic looks.

What do you think of her latest look?