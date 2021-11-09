scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Madhuri Dixit aces the floral trend in this pretty lehenga set

The large floral motifs added drama and vibrancy to the look, while the on-point makeup added the perfect finishing touches.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 9, 2021 11:30:22 am
Madhuri Dixit, Madhuri Dixit fashion, Madhuri Dixit InstagramMadhuri Dixit looked gorgeous, isn't it? (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit’s fashion choices only keep getting better. As such, it would not be wrong to say that her collaboration with stylist Ami Patel has been extremely fruitful. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to know more.

The actor was recently spotted looking radiant in an intricate floral-embroidered lehenga from Mishru.

The large floral motifs added drama and vibrancy to the look, while the on-point makeup added the perfect finishing touches. Keeping it simple, it was completed with bright red lipstick and blow-dried hair. The look was accessorised with statement earrings and chunky bangles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Here are all the times the stylist-actor duo has impressed in the past.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

What we like most is the freshness she brings in all her fashion outings. What do you think of her looks?

