Madhuri Dixit aces the floral trend in this pretty lehenga set

Madhuri Dixit’s fashion choices only keep getting better. As such, it would not be wrong to say that her collaboration with stylist Ami Patel has been extremely fruitful. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling to know more.

The actor was recently spotted looking radiant in an intricate floral-embroidered lehenga from Mishru.

The large floral motifs added drama and vibrancy to the look, while the on-point makeup added the perfect finishing touches. Keeping it simple, it was completed with bright red lipstick and blow-dried hair. The look was accessorised with statement earrings and chunky bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Here are all the times the stylist-actor duo has impressed in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

What we like most is the freshness she brings in all her fashion outings. What do you think of her looks?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!