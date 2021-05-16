Madhuri Dixit impresses again in her latest photos; take a look

May 16, 2021 6:20:02 pm
Madhuri Dixit’s impeccable ethnic fashion choices need no retelling. The actor never hits a false note and it was no different this time. She shared pictures of herself wearing a peach-coloured ensemble, teamed with a matching dupatta. The look was pulled together with gorgeous earrings as she adorned her hair with roses.
Most of her looks are marked with one statement jewellery piece, letting the outfit do all the talking. What is most admirable is the way she keeps experimenting.
She either styles a white skirt with a multi-hued skirt or goes for some quirky blouse design, cinching it with a belt. Which is your favourite look?
