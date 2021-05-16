scorecardresearch
Madhuri Dixit impresses again in her latest photos; take a look

Which is your favourite look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2021 6:20:02 pm
madhuri dixit, madhuri dixit photos, madhuri dixit news latest, madhuri dixit sari style, latest sari designsMadhuri Dixit shared her latest look on Instagram. (Source: madhuridixitnene/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit’s impeccable ethnic fashion choices need no retelling. The actor never hits a false note and it was no different this time. She shared pictures of herself wearing a peach-coloured ensemble, teamed with a matching dupatta. The look was pulled together with gorgeous earrings as she adorned her hair with roses.

Check out the pictures here.

ALSO READ |Madhuri Dixit looks breathtaking in this Manish Malhotra sari; pics inside

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Here are some other instances wherein she wowed us with her pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Most of her looks are marked with one statement jewellery piece, letting the outfit do all the talking. What is most admirable is the way she keeps experimenting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

She either styles a white skirt with a multi-hued skirt or goes for some quirky blouse design, cinching it with a belt. Which is your favourite look?

