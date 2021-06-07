scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in latest photos; check them out

The actor is often seen wearing lehenga sets yet manages to impress every time

New Delhi
June 7, 2021
What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Trust Madhuri Dixit to always, always nail ethnic fashion. The actor is often seen wearing lehenga sets, yet she manages to impress every time.

Recently, she was spotted in a stunning floral embroidered lehenga from the label Torani which was teamed with a choli featuring intricate work and tulle detailing at the hem, and a printed dupatta.

The look was accessorised with silver jewellery from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Her hair was styled in a braid and the actor looked graceful.

Check out the pictures below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Prior to this, she was seen in myriad lehenga looks, each time looking even better. Below are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

She looks equally breathtaking in saris. Always keeping the look simple, she completes them with one statement piece of jewellery and her dazzling smile.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

We are in awe.

