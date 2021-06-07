Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in latest photos; check them out

June 7, 2021 6:20:19 pm
Trust Madhuri Dixit to always, always nail ethnic fashion. The actor is often seen wearing lehenga sets, yet she manages to impress every time.
Recently, she was spotted in a stunning floral embroidered lehenga from the label Torani which was teamed with a choli featuring intricate work and tulle detailing at the hem, and a printed dupatta.
The look was accessorised with silver jewellery from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Her hair was styled in a braid and the actor looked graceful.
Check out the pictures below.
Prior to this, she was seen in myriad lehenga looks, each time looking even better. Below are some instances.
She looks equally breathtaking in saris. Always keeping the look simple, she completes them with one statement piece of jewellery and her dazzling smile.
We are in awe.
