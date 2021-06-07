Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in latest photos; check them out

What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Trust Madhuri Dixit to always, always nail ethnic fashion. The actor is often seen wearing lehenga sets, yet she manages to impress every time.

Recently, she was spotted in a stunning floral embroidered lehenga from the label Torani which was teamed with a choli featuring intricate work and tulle detailing at the hem, and a printed dupatta.

The look was accessorised with silver jewellery from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas. Her hair was styled in a braid and the actor looked graceful.

Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Prior to this, she was seen in myriad lehenga looks, each time looking even better. Below are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

She looks equally breathtaking in saris. Always keeping the look simple, she completes them with one statement piece of jewellery and her dazzling smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

We are in awe.