Madhuri Dixit continues to impress with her ethnic fashion game

June 8, 2021 4:40:24 pm
It goes without saying that Madhuri Dixit and ethnic fashion go hand in hand. As such, the actor was recently seen in two different outfits and looked just as stunning each time.
Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Madhuri was seen in a mauve lehenga set by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. The ensemble featured an interesting interplay of sequins and embroidery, along with matching frills at the hem. She teamed this with a sheer matching dupatta which elevated the entire look.
The look was accessorised with a neckpiece and earrings from Tribe Amrapali which brought the whole look together beautifully.
She was also spotted in a red chiffon sari by Kshitij Jalori which featured the designer’s signature multi-colour stripes on the pleats and pallu. Also styled by Patel, the look was accessorised with an encrusted choker and completed with hair tied in a bun and her dazzling smile.
