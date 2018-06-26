Madhuri Dixit in a lemon yellow Anita Dongre lehenga is pure #sunshinelove

Madhuri Dixit has been often spotted wearing Anita Dongre outfits. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit has been often spotted wearing Anita Dongre outfits. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit’s elegance and beauty needs no retelling. And when she steps out in ethnic wear, this Dhak Dhak girl can make hearts go va va voom. The actor who wears a lot of Anita Dongre was recently seen wearing another number by the designer, a lovely yellow embroidered lehenga while on a set of a reality television show. It goes without saying that she looked gorgeous.

We love the blue and lemon yellow combination and the delicate embroidery on her outfit. She rounded out the look by pairing it with a statement choker from Anmol Jewellers. Soft curls and the ever enchanting smile rounded out her look.

Earlier, she was seen in a floral Anita Dongre sari and needless to say, she looked beautiful. Much like this time, she kept it minimal with just a pair of beautiful golden earrings and a matching neckpiece complementing her outfit.

During the promotions of the film Total Dhamaal the actor was spotted wearing another lovely beige sari by Dongre that had gota patti detailing on it. The look was simple and a pair of statement earrings from Curio Cottage added the much needed oomph.

