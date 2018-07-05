Madhuri Dixit shows us how to exude elegance in a black sari

Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to ethnic wear, Madhuri Dixit’s fashion game has only become stronger. It’s a rare occasion when the 51-year-old fails to enchant us in a sari. And this time too, we saw the Dhak Dhak girl step out in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani black creation, generously embellished with sequin work. It was paired with a black embellished blouse and stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with a ruby nested diamond neckpiece from Argentum Jewels and a pair of teardrop earrings.

Dixit rounded out her look with dewy make-up, soft pink lips and hair coiffed into soft curls.

Earlier, we had seen the actor in an ethereal black and gold Anita Dongre creation adorned with floral bootis all over it. A pair of beautiful gold and pearl earrings worn with a matching neckpiece had added charm to her look.

Interestingly, the sari is not the only outfit the actor pulled off beautifully. Nene was also seen in a beautiful tulip-print maxi which she wore with a peppy pink cape by Anushree. We had loved how well the pairing had worked – the soft print of the dress with the bright hue of the cape.

She had complemented her look with a statement neckpiece and soft make-up.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she carried her attire with elan? Let us know in the comments section below.

