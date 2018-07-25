Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Madhuri Dixit is enchanting in a Tarun Tahiliani resham lehenga

Looking for some ethnic wear inspirations? We love Madhuri Dixit's delicate embroidery on her outfit. She rounded out the look by pairing it with a statement earrings. Soft curls and the ever-enchanting smile rounded out her look.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 25, 2018 7:02:09 pm
madhuri dixit, madhuri dixit relaity show, madhuri dixit anita dongre, madhuri dixit anita dongre lehenga, indian express, indian express news Madhuri Dixit’s elegance and beauty need no retelling. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

When it comes to slaying in ethnic wear, Madhuri Dixit’s elegance and beauty need no retelling. It’s a rare occasion when the 51-year-old fails to enchant us in traditional wear. And this time too, the Dhak Dhak girl made hearts skip a beat in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani peach resham lehenga with chantilly lace and Swarovski crystals on it. Shooting for a dance reality show in Mumbai, the veteran Bollywood actor looked radiant.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri kept the make-up minimal and chose to go with soft pink shades to match the tone of her lehenga.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit in a lemon yellow Anita Dongre lehenga is pure #sunshinelove

Check some of the pictures here.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit shows us how to exude elegance in a black sari 

She rounded out the look by pairing it with statement earrings, soft curls and her ever-enchanting smile.

ALSO READ | ‘Bucket List’ promotions: Madhuri Dixit casts a summery spell in pastels and florals

During the promotions of the film, Bucket List, the actor was seen in a pale orange floral print dress from Anoli Shah. The flowy floor-length kaalidar was paired with a shibori print jacket, also from the same label. She styled it with exquisite pearl earrings from Apala by Sumit.

madhuri dixit, bucket list, madhuri dixit nene, madhuri dixit looks, madhuri dixit bucket list promotions, madhuri dixit style file, fashion news, lifestyle news, entertainment news Madhuri Dixit at the launch of the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

madhuri dixit, bucket list, madhuri dixit nene, madhuri dixit looks, madhuri dixit bucket list promotions, madhuri dixit style file, fashion news, lifestyle news, entertainment news Madhuri Dixit in Anoli Shah.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her look was rounded off with a fishtail braid and nude make-up. Her love for subtle pastel shades was evident in Anita Dongre’s outfits that she wore for the promotional events.

madhuri dixit, bucket list, madhuri dixit nene, madhuri dixit looks, madhuri dixit bucket list promotions, madhuri dixit style file, fashion news, lifestyle news, entertainment news Madhuri Dixit Nene in Anita Dongre. (Source: Varinder Chawla

Do you like her style? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement