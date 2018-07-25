Madhuri Dixit is enchanting in a Tarun Tahiliani resham lehenga

Madhuri Dixit’s elegance and beauty need no retelling. (Source: File Photo) Madhuri Dixit’s elegance and beauty need no retelling. (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to slaying in ethnic wear, Madhuri Dixit’s elegance and beauty need no retelling. It’s a rare occasion when the 51-year-old fails to enchant us in traditional wear. And this time too, the Dhak Dhak girl made hearts skip a beat in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani peach resham lehenga with chantilly lace and Swarovski crystals on it. Shooting for a dance reality show in Mumbai, the veteran Bollywood actor looked radiant.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri kept the make-up minimal and chose to go with soft pink shades to match the tone of her lehenga.

She rounded out the look by pairing it with statement earrings, soft curls and her ever-enchanting smile.

During the promotions of the film, Bucket List, the actor was seen in a pale orange floral print dress from Anoli Shah. The flowy floor-length kaalidar was paired with a shibori print jacket, also from the same label. She styled it with exquisite pearl earrings from Apala by Sumit.

Madhuri Dixit at the launch of the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit at the launch of the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit in Anoli Shah.(Source: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit in Anoli Shah.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her look was rounded off with a fishtail braid and nude make-up. Her love for subtle pastel shades was evident in Anita Dongre’s outfits that she wore for the promotional events.

Madhuri Dixit Nene in Anita Dongre. (Source: Varinder Chawla Madhuri Dixit Nene in Anita Dongre. (Source: Varinder Chawla

