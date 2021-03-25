scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Madhuri Dixit gives an elegant twist to the skirt-shirt combo; see pics

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor was seen in a white silk shirt teamed with a red skirt intricately embroidered with white thread

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 25, 2021 10:50:24 am
madhuri dixit, madhuri dixit, madhuri dixit photos, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

There is hardly anything as versatile as a white shirt. You can team it with denim, formal pants, or even a skirt depending on the occasion. However, you can also elevate it and make it look dressy — just the way Madhuri Dixit recently did on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor was seen in a white silk shirt teamed with a red skirt intricately embroidered with white thread from the label Patine. Called the “Mahin Nawaz Skirt”, it was further accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Tvisha Jewlz Himanshu Khunteta.

The look was completed with hair styled in soft curves and smokey eyes. Check out the pictures below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In the past, several actors have opted for this combination. During the promotions for Helicopter Eela, Kajol too had sported a similar look.

She had stepped out in an extensively embroidered Tarun Tahiliani lehenga teamed with a blush pink shirt. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the look was accessorised with a gorgeous choker from Khurana Jewellery House and kadas from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. It was further completed with dark kohl eyes and hair tied in a high ponytail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

What do you think of her look?

