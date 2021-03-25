Madhuri Dixit gives an elegant twist to the skirt-shirt combo; see pics

March 25, 2021 10:50:24 am
There is hardly anything as versatile as a white shirt. You can team it with denim, formal pants, or even a skirt depending on the occasion. However, you can also elevate it and make it look dressy — just the way Madhuri Dixit recently did on the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3.
Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor was seen in a white silk shirt teamed with a red skirt intricately embroidered with white thread from the label Patine. Called the “Mahin Nawaz Skirt”, it was further accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Tvisha Jewlz Himanshu Khunteta.
The look was completed with hair styled in soft curves and smokey eyes. Check out the pictures below.
In the past, several actors have opted for this combination. During the promotions for Helicopter Eela, Kajol too had sported a similar look.
She had stepped out in an extensively embroidered Tarun Tahiliani lehenga teamed with a blush pink shirt. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the look was accessorised with a gorgeous choker from Khurana Jewellery House and kadas from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri. It was further completed with dark kohl eyes and hair tied in a high ponytail.
