Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of grace and elegance in this silk sari

September 7, 2021 3:00:02 pm
Madhuri Dixit’s charm and style are unmatchable. Time and again, she leaves us in awe of her ethnic fashion sense. Once again, the diva impressed us as she adorned a traditional Maharashtrian look.
For a special appearance ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Madhuri looked absolutely beautiful as she decked up in six yards of grace and elegance. She wore a breathtaking orange and teal silk and gold sari from Madhurya Creations which was teamed with a matching half-sleeved blouse.
View this post on Instagram
We love how she accessorised the look with a traditional statement neckpiece, earrings, bangles and a statement ring. However, it was the traditional nose ring that amped up the look. She also donned a small moon bindi and a pair of golden sandals.
View this post on Instagram
Smokey eye shadow, kohled eyes, sleek black eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a glossy pink lip shade added the finishing touches as she wore her hair in a messy bun replete with a gajra.
View this post on Instagram
The actor keeps serving us traditional looks regularly. Prior to this, she was a vision to behold in an embellished rani pink sharara set that was teamed with a statement heavy neckpiece, earrings and bangles. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-