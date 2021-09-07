Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of grace and elegance in this silk sari

Madhuri Dixit’s charm and style are unmatchable. Time and again, she leaves us in awe of her ethnic fashion sense. Once again, the diva impressed us as she adorned a traditional Maharashtrian look.

For a special appearance ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Madhuri looked absolutely beautiful as she decked up in six yards of grace and elegance. She wore a breathtaking orange and teal silk and gold sari from Madhurya Creations which was teamed with a matching half-sleeved blouse.

We love how she accessorised the look with a traditional statement neckpiece, earrings, bangles and a statement ring. However, it was the traditional nose ring that amped up the look. She also donned a small moon bindi and a pair of golden sandals.

Smokey eye shadow, kohled eyes, sleek black eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a glossy pink lip shade added the finishing touches as she wore her hair in a messy bun replete with a gajra.

The actor keeps serving us traditional looks regularly. Prior to this, she was a vision to behold in an embellished rani pink sharara set that was teamed with a statement heavy neckpiece, earrings and bangles. Take a look.

