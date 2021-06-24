scorecardresearch
Madhuri Dixit does it again; takes her ethnic fashion game to the next level

Be it a sari or lehenga, the actor carries them off with ease and elegance

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 1:20:05 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit can ace ethnic looks like no other. We have often said this, and we say it again as the actor once again stole the show in an ethnic ensemble from Qbik’s upcoming festive collection.

Styled by Ami Patel, everything about the look was perfect. The black lehenga was given a nice twist by teaming it with a long, backless kurti with sharp slits at the side, instead of a regular choli. The intricate design on the kurti was just stunning, especially the sleeves.

The look was accessorised with matching earrings and completed with hair tied at the back.

Check out the pictures here.

 

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here are some other instances of the actor nailing ethnic outfits.

 

There is not one instance where her look did not work. Be it a sari or lehenga, she carries them off with ease and elegance.

 

What do you think of her latest look?

