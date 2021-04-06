scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Celeb fashion: Madhuri Dixit steals the show in this resham gharara set

The stunning outfit is by designer Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor; find out how much is costs

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 8:50:11 pm
What do you think about her look? (Photo: stylebyami/Instagram, designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Madhuri Dixit, who was recently vacationing with her family in the Maldives, has returned to Mumbai and is back to work. As such, she has once again started sharing details of her looks — and well, giving major fashion goals.

Recently, the Kalank actor shared yet another ethnic look — and we must admit that we are in awe! It would not be wrong to say that she took her fashion game many notches higher with this look.

Check out the pictures below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri looked stunning in a yellow gharara set by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the pretty outfit featured intricate floral work adorned with little mirror, gotta pati and resham work.

ALSO READ |Madhuri Dixit Nene reveals how she stays glowing and fit; see pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The look was completed with an organza dupatta and a heavy polki necklace with matching earrings from Kishandas jewellery. Keeping it simple, she went for a classic glam makeup look.

READ |Madhuri Dixit weaves magic with her latest looks; see pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

In case you’d like to know how much the gharara set costs, then allow tell to tell you that it is priced at Rs. 62,000 on the designer’s website.

The ensemble is available on the designer’s site. (Photo: Tammana Punjabi Kapoor/ Website)

We love her look, what about you?

