Madhuri Dixit looks elegant in this georgette sari; see pics

The traditional look was rounded out with statement earrings and blow dried hair.

Madhuri Dixit pulls off traditional wear effortlessly. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram; Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

We love Madhuri Dixit in traditional wear, which is why it would be unfair if we do not talk about her latest look. After being spotted in a sequinned burgundy dress which was teamed with a matching blazer at the IIFA 2019 press conference recently, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor looked absolutely stunning in a pink sari.

The georgette sari from Bobo was teamed with a customised hand embroidered multicoloured blouse which instantly elevated the entire look. We love how the makeup was kept subtle, considering the sequin work on the ensemble. The traditional look was rounded out with statement earrings and blow dried hair.

Check the pictures here:

We love how the sari was teamed with a multicoloured blouse. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
A pop of red on the lips added some colour to an otherwise subtle makeup look. (Photo: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Earlier the actor had thoroughly impressed us in a bright purple silk sari from Raw Mango. The dainty gold zari border and motifs added a dash of bling to the elegant look, which was rounded out with chunky chandbaali earrings, bangles and a statement ring. We really love how the Beta actor adorned her hair with gajra, and opted for a small red bindi that just elevated the entire look. Makeup was kept subtle with a light pink lip colour and kohled eyes.

The actor aced the sari look. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)
The small red bindi lifted the entire look. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

What do you think of her latest look?

