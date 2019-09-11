Madhuri Dixit looks elegant in this georgette sari; see pics

We love Madhuri Dixit in traditional wear, which is why it would be unfair if we do not talk about her latest look. After being spotted in a sequinned burgundy dress which was teamed with a matching blazer at the IIFA 2019 press conference recently, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor looked absolutely stunning in a pink sari.

The georgette sari from Bobo was teamed with a customised hand embroidered multicoloured blouse which instantly elevated the entire look. We love how the makeup was kept subtle, considering the sequin work on the ensemble. The traditional look was rounded out with statement earrings and blow dried hair.

Earlier the actor had thoroughly impressed us in a bright purple silk sari from Raw Mango. The dainty gold zari border and motifs added a dash of bling to the elegant look, which was rounded out with chunky chandbaali earrings, bangles and a statement ring. We really love how the Beta actor adorned her hair with gajra, and opted for a small red bindi that just elevated the entire look. Makeup was kept subtle with a light pink lip colour and kohled eyes.

