Saturday, February 20, 2021
Madhuri Dixit weaves magic with her latest looks; see pics

What do you think of her looks?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 20, 2021 10:00:12 am
What do you think about her looks? (Photo: madhuridixit/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Madhuri Dixit can ace any look. Period. So whenever she shares her outfit details on social media, we are always left impressed. It was no different this time as the actor continued to give major fashion goals, one look at a time.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

All glammed up for her reality show Dance Deewane, Madhuri was seen in a dark blue polka dots sari from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. Styled by Ami Patel, the sari instantly took us back to the times the print was a rage!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

But it is the fuchsia and lime green rhinestone border and the matching kamarbandh that took the look many notches higher. The look was completed with a thick bracelet, earrings, flawless base with berry dark pink lips, and soft eye makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In another look, the Aaja Nachle actor was seen in a lehenga from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla which featured the designer duo’s signature mirror work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Prior to this, she was also seen in a bright yellow anarkali which was styled with danglers and the same lip colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The actor has always managed to pull of the nine yards with grace and elegance. Here are some of our favourite picks! Take a look below.

