Madhuri Dixit is elegance personified in this pink lehenga; see pics

When it comes to fashion, Madhuri Dixit surely knows how to keep it classy. The diva recently appeared on a dance reality show in a pink lehenga, looking gorgeous.

The 53-year-old actor wore a pink metallic lehenga, featuring a chevron (inverted V) pattern on it, from designer Amit Aggarwal’s ‘Euphor’ collection. The sleeveless choli, with a plunging neckline, had a floral ruffle detail on one side and fitted the actor well. On the other side, she carried a sheer dupatta with a similar pattern in pink on both ends. The tulle lehenga featured a metallic border around the waist. Overall, the ensemble seemed to have just the right amount of bling without being over-the-top.

The Kalank actor accessorised the look with a ruby necklace and matching drop earrings, and a metallic bracelet. She wore her hair in a messy bun.

Madhuri’s look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

What do you think of the outfit?