Thursday, April 15, 2021
Latest news

Madhuri Dixit is elegance personified in this pink lehenga; see pics

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning a pink lehenga from Amit Aggarwal's collection

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 15, 2021 8:00:52 pm
madhuri dixitMadhuri Dixit shared her latest look on Instagram. (Source: madhuridixitnene/Instagram)

When it comes to fashion, Madhuri Dixit surely knows how to keep it classy. The diva recently appeared on a dance reality show in a pink lehenga, looking gorgeous.

The 53-year-old actor wore a pink metallic lehenga, featuring a chevron (inverted V) pattern on it, from designer Amit Aggarwal’s ‘Euphor’ collection. The sleeveless choli, with a plunging neckline, had a floral ruffle detail on one side and fitted the actor well. On the other side, she carried a sheer dupatta with a similar pattern in pink on both ends. The tulle lehenga featured a metallic border around the waist. Overall, the ensemble seemed to have just the right amount of bling without being over-the-top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The Kalank actor accessorised the look with a ruby necklace and matching drop earrings, and a metallic bracelet. She wore her hair in a messy bun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial)

Madhuri’s look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Also Read |Madhuri Dixit steals the show in this resham gharara set

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

What do you think of the outfit?

