Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in an emerald green lehenga

Madhuri Dixit is back on the sets of Dance Deewane 3, and her comeback look has one again reminded us of her classy and elegant appearances that we had been missing all this while.
For the latest episode, the diva opted for an emerald green lehenga from Amit Aggarwal that is soothing to the eyes, to say the least.
Madhuri looked ethereal in a sleeveless embroidered lace choli with a plunging neckline that fitted her well. This was paired with a green-hued plissé lehenga, with a metallic sheen. The tulle drape thrown over the shoulders made the look even more vibrant.
Wondering how much it costs? On the designer’s official website, the flowy lehenga costs Rs 1,95,000.
The actor accessorised the outfit with a pair of matching drops from Manoj and Dev Jewellery, emerald bracelets from Goenka India and rings. She tied her hair in a messy high bun and sported dewy makeup, with kohl-lined eyes and nude lip colour.
Madhuri’s look was styled by Ami Patel.
We love Madhuri’s comeback look. What about you?
