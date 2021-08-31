Madhuri Dixit dazzles in this rani pink sharara set (pictures inside)

Madhuri Dixit’s style and elegance is unmatched. While she makes a fashion statement almost every time she steps out, the actor simply weaves magic when she opts for ethnic looks.

It was no different this time as she looked striking in a rani pink sharara set from designer Punit Balana‘s latest collection, Mandana For (Intimate) Weddings for Dance Deewane 3.

Styled by Ami Patel, Madhuri kept it simple yet extremely elegant in “a strappy short kurta with cut dana work, cut patti work and sequins embroidery in silk chanderi” accompanied with “intricate gota embroidered sharara pants”, as described by the designer’s Instagram page. The look was completed with an organza silk dupatta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The look was completed with subtle makeup, hair blow-dried in soft curls, and her dazzling smile!

Prior to this, she looked glamorous in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga set — an ink-blue lehenga and a matching blouse with elaborate sheer sleeves.

Sharing pictures, the actor had described herself as “confident and blue-tiful”. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The look was completed with glitter eye-shadow, filled-in eyebrows, dainty earrings and a bracelet.

Here are some other looks of the actor from the reality show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Which is your favourite look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!