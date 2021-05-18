scorecardresearch
Madhuri Dixit looks effortlessly gorgeous in ethnic wear; these pics are proof

The actor was recently spotted looking stunning as ever in a yellow lehenga from designer Seema Gujral

New Delhi
May 18, 2021 6:20:26 pm
What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit and impeccable fashion choices go hand in hand. And it gets even better whenever she opts for ethnic outfits. So we were in for a treat when the actor was recently spotted looking stunning in a yellow lehenga set with intricate work from Seema Gujral.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the outfit was accessorised with a pair of statement diamond and emerald encrusted earrings from Joolry, and completed with hair tied in a light bouffant, understated eye make-up with lots of mascara and a light shade of lipstick

. Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Prior to this, she marked her arrival on the set of her show with a dazzling grey sari from Manish Malhotra. “Back on set 🎥” she wrote. Also styled by Nathani, the sari was paired with a matching half-sleeved blouse. The look was accessorised with a gorgeous polki necklace with uncut diamonds, teamed with teardrop earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Her ethnic looks are always on point. The best thing about them is how effortless they all look. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

What do you think of her recent look?

