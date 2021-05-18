Madhuri Dixit looks effortlessly gorgeous in ethnic wear; these pics are proof

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit and impeccable fashion choices go hand in hand. And it gets even better whenever she opts for ethnic outfits. So we were in for a treat when the actor was recently spotted looking stunning in a yellow lehenga set with intricate work from Seema Gujral.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the outfit was accessorised with a pair of statement diamond and emerald encrusted earrings from Joolry, and completed with hair tied in a light bouffant, understated eye make-up with lots of mascara and a light shade of lipstick

Prior to this, she marked her arrival on the set of her show with a dazzling grey sari from Manish Malhotra. “Back on set 🎥” she wrote. Also styled by Nathani, the sari was paired with a matching half-sleeved blouse. The look was accessorised with a gorgeous polki necklace with uncut diamonds, teamed with teardrop earrings.

Her ethnic looks are always on point. The best thing about them is how effortless they all look. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her recent look?