‘Bucket List’ promotions: Madhuri Dixit casts a summery spell in pastels and florals

When it comes to slaying in ethnic wear, there’s no competition with veteran Bollywood divas. From saris to lehengas, everyday casuals or regal party wear — tinsel town beauties love to rock desi designer ensembles. Adding to her wardrobe full of beautiful and comfortable traditional attires, Madhuri Dixit Nene was recently spotted in a beautiful white and gold sari for the promotions of her first Marathi film Bucket List.

Styled by Ami Patel, the elegant six yards with intricate golden motifs, a heavy border and a matching golden sleeveless blouse looked lovely. The regal look in the Kerala’s Kasavu sari look was perfect for a sultry day. Complementing her elegant look, contrasting bangles and statement earrings with multi-coloured stones in red, blue and green were chosen from Amrapali Jewels. Rounding off her look was a simple fishtail braid, red lip shade and the quintessential bindi.

Catch a glimpse of her look here:

The actor is all set to be back on TV as the judge of the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane. At the launch meet, the Dhak Dhak girl chose a pale orange floral print dress from Anoli Shah. The flowy floor-length kaalidar was paired with shibori print jacket, also from the same label. She teamed up the attire with exquisite pearl earrings from Apala by Sumit. Her look was rounded off with a similar braid and nude make-up.

Madhuri Dixit in Anoli Shah.(Source: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit in Anoli Shah.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Madhuri Dixit at the launch of the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit at the launch of the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It seems her love for subtle pastel shades is here to last. Casting a spell with her look, she was seen in an off-white anarkali from Anita Dongre’s latest collection. With simple floral Jaipuri prints in light pink and blue hues, the outfit was paired with a matching dupatta. Silver earrings by Lara Morakhia were chosen to complement the dress and her tresses were brushed in a straight sleek look. Her look was rounded off with dewy make-up, pink gloss, kohled-rimmed eyes and a small bindi.

Madhuri Dixit Nene in Anita Dongre. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Madhuri Dixit Nene in Anita Dongre. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

