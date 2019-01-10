Madhuri Dixit looks lovely in this black sari from JADE

Madhuri Dixit can stun in traditional attires like no other. Recently, while attending an event, the actor was seen dressed in a black sari featuring silver embroidered work on it. Styled by Ami Patel, the sari was teamed with a matching blouse from JADE by Monica and Karishma. The look was accessorised with emerald earrings from Amrapali Jewels.
“Madhuri Dixit epitomises timeless elegance in this Onyx Black saree from ONENESS – from JADE by Monica and Karishma. Once again, proving that you can never go wrong with black, Madhuri adds a little pops of colour to her ensemble with danglers encrusted with rubies and emeralds and an emerald ring. Effortless, enchanting and absolutely unforgettable – this is how evening looks are done!,” posted the designer duo on their official Instagram account. We cannot help but agree with them on this.
A few days ago, while attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s lavish wedding ceremony at Antilia, the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood picked a silver and gold lehenga, also from the label Jade.
Dixit was also seen in a yellow Raw Mango sari. Stylist Patel, the ‘Lahari’ Varanasi silk brocade sari was teamed with a green blouse the label’s Heer collection. The contrast worked rather well.
The look was rounded out with a gorgeous neckpiece and earrings from the Heritage Collection of the label Anmol. Hair tied into a bun, a red bindi, beautifully done eyes and a rich brown lip shade completed the look.