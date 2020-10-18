‘We are different yet alike’: Madhuri Dixit shares heartwarming anniversary wish with a throwback pic

In the post, she referred to him as the 'man of my dreams'.(Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

After Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming wedding anniversary post, Madhuri Dixit Nene, too, took to social media for the same. “Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram (sic),” she wrote.

In the throwback photo, the actor looked pristine in a blue sari which she had teamed with an intricately-embroidered shawl. She accessorised it with a traditional Maharashtrian nath. In the second photo, which she more recent, she was seen in a classic white shirt teamed with blue jeans.

Kareena, too, had shared a lovely anniversary wish for Saif Ali Khan earlier. “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here’s to eternity and beyond,” she had written.

Don’t these posts just melt your heart?

