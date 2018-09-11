Madhuri Dixit brings festive cheer early with this Anita Dongre outfit

Madhuri Dixit often dons Anita Dongre creations. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram) Madhuri Dixit often dons Anita Dongre creations. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

When it comes to ethnic fashion, few do it better than Madhuri Dixit. The actor proved this, yet again, when she donned a pink embroidered Anita Dongre lehenga. The outfit by the designer was lovely, but full credit to the beauty for pulling it off with grace. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outfit was teamed with jewellery from Raniwala Jewellers and statement bangles from Dongre’s jewellery line Pinkcity.

A pink bindi, soft make-up and a nude lip shade accompanied by her dazzling smile completed the look. Needless to say, she gave us some major festive fashion goals.

This is not the first time Dixit donned a Dongre creation. She is often seen wearing the designer’s outfits.

While promoting her film Bucketlist, the actor was seen in a black and gold Anita Dongre sari. The creation, adorned with floral bootis all over it, looked lovely on her. It was rounded out with a pair of beautiful gold and pearl earrings. These, along with a matching neckpiece completed the look. Check out the pictures here:

In the past, the actor was also seen donning a lemon yellow Anita Dongre lehenga. The blue and lemon yellow combination along with the delicate embroidery on the outfit looked great on her. The look was accessorised with a statement choker from Anmol Jewellers.

Do you like her ethnic style? Let us know in the comments below.

