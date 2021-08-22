Madhuri Dixit and Tara Sutaria stun in this Punit Balana pre-draped sari; check them out

Madhuri Dixit’s ethnic game has always been on point. But what makes it better is when she chooses to experiment. The actor was recently spotted looking lovely in a sari from Punit Balana. The turquoise pre-draped satin-silk saree had intricate mirror and thread work blouse and was teamed with a cut work belt. Styled by Ami Patel, the look gave a nice twist to the ethnic look. The look was completed with statement neckpiece and earrings.

She completed it by parting the hair in the side. Check out the pictures here.

Tara Sutaria was also spotted wearing a similar style sari from the same designer.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, it was a “cherry red pre-draped satin-silk saree with a marodi and dabka work blouse, an organza silk pallu and a cut work belt,” the designer shared.

The look was pulled together with a matte lipshade and hair neatly parted at the centre. It was accessorised with a multi-coloured choker.

What do you think of their looks?

