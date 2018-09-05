MAC Cosmetics avoids Photoshop, releases photo of model with facial hair

Refreshingly, it is not the only brand moving away from unattainable beauty standards that are projected in the industry. (Source: Mac cosmetic/Insatgram) Refreshingly, it is not the only brand moving away from unattainable beauty standards that are projected in the industry. (Source: Mac cosmetic/Insatgram)

Models with flawless, smooth, radiant skin is a common sight on billboards and magazine covers. And if it’s a cosmetic company, then it’s a prerequisite. But a lot is changing, one day at a time. Take the example of MAC Cosmetics who decided to keep things real in their recent Instagram post.

In the close-up photo, the model can be seen wearing their lip pencil by make-up artist Matthew King. But the interesting part is that the hair on the upper lip can also be seen. This realistic approach and the decision to avoid Photoshop has won many hearts and applauses on the Internet.

“This is beautiful and REALISTIC!!!! Everyone who was disturbed by this photo doesn’t live in a reality!! Wake up people! Natural beauty is what creates us as strong women! No need to hide imperfections!”, said a user. “Natural is more beautiful”, said another. To whom the brand replied saying, “We aim to please!”.

Refreshingly, it is not the only brand moving away from unattainable beauty standards that are projected in the industry.

A few weeks back, Urban Decay announced about going real and showcased the work of their make-up artists. Their 9.8 million followers appreciated the pictures that had pores, wrinkles, moles, blemishes, and peach fuzz — because those things are not imperfections. It’s just what skin actually looks like.

However, MAC has not announced anything regarding going all natural at the same level as Urban Decay.

