Once again, Balenciaga grabs the top spot in Lyst Index Fashion’s Hottest Brands; check out the complete list

Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app, has revealed the Lyst Index — a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products — for Q1 2022. According to the rankings, Balenciaga is ranked as fashion’s hottest brand for the third consecutive quarter followed by Gucci and Louis Vuitton in second and third positions respectively.

The Index took into account Lyst shopper behaviour, including searches on and off-platform, product views and sales. Additionally, it also incorporated factors such as social media mentions, activity and engagement statistics worldwide, over a three month period.

According to Lyst, Balenciaga’s F/W’22 Snowstorm show in Paris, new London flagship and a campaign featuring Kim Kardashian and Justin Beiber helped the brand retain its top spot. “In terms of generating brand heat, social buzz and hard sales around the key product, Demna’s Balenciaga seems untouchable right now; demand for the brand on Lyst spiked 108 per cent this quarter,” it noted.

While Gucci held on to its second position from the previous quarter, Louis Vuitton moved one place up to the third position, thanks to Virgil Abloh’s final show and two new ateliers in France among other factors, and Prada moved down to the fourth spot. Valentino earned big as it moved up six places to occupy the fifth spot from its eleventh spot in the last quarter.

“Zendaya starring in Spring ’22 campaign, pink and black F/W’22 collection and launch of its first conscious-driven sneaker” drove Valentino’s jump, Lyst noted.

However, it was Glenn Marten’s Diesel that saw the biggest jump as it climbed 31 positions to enter The Lyst Index for the first time, at number 15. It was driven by “a buzzy show moment, and a number of celeb appearances on the likes of Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Megan Thee Stallion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diesel (@diesel)

Miu Miu’s viral mini-skirt moment, which caused a 400 per cent increase in searches for the brand over the last three months, helped it rocket up 10 places, to occupy the tenth spot. Rick Owens reentered the top 20 after two quarters, at number 16. “The Rick Owens shopper tribe is growing fast; global searches for the brand jumped 68 per cent this quarter.”

Here’s the complete list of Fashion’s Hottest Brands for Q1 2022.

*Balenciaga

*Gucci

*Louis Vuitton

*Prada

*Valentino

*Dior

*Moncler

*Bottega Veneta

*Fendi

*Miu Miu

*Off-White

*Burberry

*Loewe

*Versace

*Diesel

*Rick Owens

*Adidas

*Saint Laurent

*Nike

*Alexander McQueen

“This quarter’s Lyst Index is proof of fashion’s existence in these turbulent times. It tells the stories of what the world wants to wear, and the brands that shape that narrative,” Lyst stated.

