Luxury fashion brand says it won’t destroy unsaleable goods after facing criticism

Luxury brand Coach has announced that they will no longer destroy “damaged and unsaleable” goods after social media user Anna Sacks aka Trashtalker’s claims in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, Sacks displayed a group of damaged Coach products, originally found in a waste bin outside of a Dallas mall. Sacks said that it was the brand’s policy to “order an employee to deliberately slash (unwanted merchandise) so no one can use it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

Fashion watchdog Diet Prada also shared the same, and added: “In practice, damaging goods raises the costs of the goods sold for retailers, which in turn results in a lower gross profit. In short, damaged inventory reduces a tax bill”.

Sacks wrote in an email, “I’ve been trying to get at the cycle of overproduction and destruction from different angles, including by sharing stories of people who are ordered to destroy these items and by sharing images of the physical mutilated items,” as quoted by Diet Prada.

Following Sacks’ video, Coach wrote in a statement, “We have now ceased destroying in-store returns of damaged and unsalable goods and are dedicated to maximising such products resuse in our Coach (Re)Loved and other circularity programs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach (@coach)

The luxury brand added, “Last year, we donated product valued at over $55 million to support low-income families, individuals in need, those re-entering the workforce and education programs.

“We will continue to develop and implement solutions to responsibly repurpose, recycle, and reuse excess or damaged products.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!