Friday, April 09, 2021
Luxury brand sells designer apron for Rs 57,000; check it out

The brand has come up with three varieties of designer aprons that cost a bomb

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 9, 2021 8:00:44 pm
jil sander apronJil Sander apron (Source: jilsander.com)

Among numerous fashion trends, luxury fashion brand Jil Sander, under the vision of Lucie and Luke Meier, has come up with a new apron.

What is so extraordinary about it, you ask? The brand has come up with three varieties of designer aprons that cost a bomb.

The aprons are throw-overs in undyed natural cotton. Along with this, the aprons have a graphic-text printed front with quotes like “Never Fade Away” or “Blue Windows Behind The Stars”.

One of them features gold-toned metal studs on either side while another is designed like a wraparound with a gold-toned studded fastening strap.

The aprons that are part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, are priced at a whopping Euros 650 (Rs 57,862).

apron Wraparound apron from Jil Sander’s collection. (Source: jilsander.com)
Also Read |Louis Vuitton’s latest: An airplane-shaped bag that is worth lakhs

Would you ever buy such an apron?

