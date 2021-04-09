Luxury brand sells designer apron for Rs 57,000; check it out

Among numerous fashion trends, luxury fashion brand Jil Sander, under the vision of Lucie and Luke Meier, has come up with a new apron.

What is so extraordinary about it, you ask? The brand has come up with three varieties of designer aprons that cost a bomb.

The aprons are throw-overs in undyed natural cotton. Along with this, the aprons have a graphic-text printed front with quotes like “Never Fade Away” or “Blue Windows Behind The Stars”.

One of them features gold-toned metal studs on either side while another is designed like a wraparound with a gold-toned studded fastening strap.

Someone gift me a $600 Jil Sander Apron. I need it really badly. pic.twitter.com/fOkmIXLitc — Xanax (@Keniawest) April 8, 2021

The aprons that are part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, are priced at a whopping Euros 650 (Rs 57,862).

Wraparound apron from Jil Sander’s collection. (Source: jilsander.com) Wraparound apron from Jil Sander’s collection. (Source: jilsander.com)

Would you ever buy such an apron?