Luxury brand sells designer apron for Rs 57,000; check it out

April 9, 2021 8:00:44 pm
Among numerous fashion trends, luxury fashion brand Jil Sander, under the vision of Lucie and Luke Meier, has come up with a new apron.
What is so extraordinary about it, you ask? The brand has come up with three varieties of designer aprons that cost a bomb.
The aprons are throw-overs in undyed natural cotton. Along with this, the aprons have a graphic-text printed front with quotes like “Never Fade Away” or “Blue Windows Behind The Stars”.
One of them features gold-toned metal studs on either side while another is designed like a wraparound with a gold-toned studded fastening strap.
Someone gift me a $600 Jil Sander Apron. I need it really badly. pic.twitter.com/fOkmIXLitc
— Xanax (@Keniawest) April 8, 2021
The aprons that are part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, are priced at a whopping Euros 650 (Rs 57,862).
Would you ever buy such an apron?
