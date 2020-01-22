Luxury brand Louis Vuitton is in possession of the world’s second-largest rough diamond; find out

A Louis Vuitton employee displays the recently-purchased Sewelo diamond, roughly the size of a tennis ball, during a press preview in Paris. (Source: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier) A Louis Vuitton employee displays the recently-purchased Sewelo diamond, roughly the size of a tennis ball, during a press preview in Paris. (Source: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has recently purchased the 1,758-carat Sewelô diamond, believed to be the largest diamond to have ever been recovered in Botswana in southern Africa, and the second-largest rough diamond in the world, mining company Lucara announced. The Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy — also known as LVMH — made the announcement last week, and displayed the glistening black stone at its Place Vendôme store in Paris.

While the company has not revealed exactly how much it has paid for the diamond, it is being said the diamond is as big as a tennis ball and is covered in carbon.

Speaking about the partnership, Lucara CEO Eira Thomas said in a press statement: “We are delighted to be partnering with Louis Vuitton, the famous luxury house, to transform the historic, 1,758-carat Sewelô, Botswana’s largest diamond, into a collection of fine jewellery that will commemorate this extraordinary discovery and contribute direct benefits to our local communities of interest in Botswana”.

About Sewelô

The word ‘Sewelô’ means ‘rare find’ in the Setswana language. It was discovered in April 2019, at the Karowe mine in Botswana. This mine is being operated by the Canada-based mine company Lucara for a while now. The company said the diamond is likely to be cut into fine gems and turned into a collection of exquisite jewellery.

If you are still not able to fathom the size of the unearthed diamond, here is a comparison for your reference: imagine a normal sized egg that you have inside your refrigerator at the moment. The diamond is bigger than that. It is even larger than the Koh-i-Noor, which is believed to be of 105.6 carats.

Fashion brand Louis Vuitton, which is mostly celebrated for its handbags and apparels, ventured into the jewellery market in 2012. As mentioned before, Sewelô is the second-largest rough diamond in the world, after the 3,106-carat Cullinan Diamond, which was discovered in South Africa circa 1905.

