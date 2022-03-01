scorecardresearch
Celeb style: Lupita Nyong’o is ‘loving that salwar kameez life’

Lupita shared pictures of her in a pastel embroidered salwar kameez from none other than Anita Dongre!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2022 10:50:51 am
lupito nyong'o, anita dongreLupita Nyong'o looked beautiful in an Anita Dongre salwar kameez set. (Photo: PR Handout)

Lupita Nyong’o has stunned the world many a time with her jaw-dropping red carpet ensembles, establishing herself as a strong fashion icon to look up to. From Louis Vuitton to Givenchy, Versace to Balmain, the 12 Years A Slave actor has donned and stunned in all.

But her most recent outfit is as desi as it gets.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo) 

Lupita shared pictures of her looking ethereal in a pastel embroidered salwar kameez from none other than Anita Dongre, a designer whose creations have been graced by the royalty of the world, from Kate Middleton to Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

ALSO READ |Reuse and renew: Sustainable fashion choices should be the norm, says Anita Dongre
anita dongre, lupita nyong'o Lupita Nyong’o in Anita Dongre. (Photo: PR Handout)

She shared the pictures from Pakistani artist Misha Japanwala’s wedding in Karachi, captioning the post, “Loving that shalwar kameez life!”

She accessorised the look with dainty earrings from Anita Dongre Pinkcity, a potli, and white sandals.

