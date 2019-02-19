Luka Chuppi promotions: Kriti Sanon disappoints in her latest looks

Kriti Sanon is busy promoting her upcoming film Luka Chuppi and her fashion choices have been quite a mixed bag. She was recently spotted in a Kanika Goyal creation. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the short dress was fun and chic, but we are not particularly convinced about the belt detail. The make-up, however, especially the bright red lips worked with the entire look. Strappy heels and hair tied in a messy ponytail completed the look.

However, it is her second look that has left us sorely disappointed. Styled by Grover, the actor was spotted in a dress from Zara. The printed attire looked dull and the sheer jacket that she teamed it with made matters worse. The look was accessorised with strappy heels and belt. Even though we liked the fun hairdo, the overall look was extremely underwhelming.

Sanon generally does not go this wrong with her fashion choices. We really liked her in the black lehenga jacket outfit by Sunaina Khera that the actor wore at the Umang 2019 event. The ensemble was paired with a tulle lehenga and a silk floor length jacket. She accessorised it with a stunning diamond and emerald neckpiece. Smokey eyes and messy ponytail completed the look. Black nail polish and the actor’s characteristic dazzling smile completed the look.

What do you think of her recent looks?