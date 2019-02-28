Luka Chuppi promotions: Kriti Sanon gives major street style goals

Kriti Sanon’s latest experiments with her fashion choices are a mixed bag – she manages to pull off some looks with ease, while others miss the mark. Busy promoting her upcoming movie Luka Chuppi with co-actor Kartik Aaryan, Sanon was seen looking chic in a green co-ord set from Deme at an event recently.

The ensemble, that featured a crop top, crop joggers and a loose-fitted blazer, was styled by Sukriti Grover. The look was accessorised with a pair of silver heels, a ring and gold-coloured long drop earrings. Make-up artist Adrian Jacob gave the actor’s hair a wavy look with side-parted twists.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a white shirt dress layered with a pink and white jacket. The look was paired with white sneakers and sunglasses. The look was different, we we feel it somehow missed the mark.

Earlier, the actor was seen in a ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta. The ruby red, tiered sari from the designer’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled ‘Enchanted Forest’ was styled with a matching, sleeveless thread and mirror embroidered blouse.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, the sari is an ideal choice for an evening party. Accessorising it with oversized jhumkas, she rounded out her look with subtle make-up and a soft wavy hairdo.

What do you think about her latest look?