Luka Chuppi promotions: Kriti Sanon shimmers in a beautiful lilac sequin dress

Kriti Sanon has been giving some major fashion inspiration of late. The actor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Luka Chuppi was seen turning heads in a sequin dress from designer Dolly J.

The shimmery outfit featuring a one-sided off shoulder design and a thigh-high slit complemented her svelte figure well. The actor accessorised her look with statement hoop earrings from the label Varnika Arora.

Prior to this, Sanon was seen looking chic in a green co-ord set from Deme at an event. The ensemble, that featured a crop top, crop joggers and a loose-fitted blazer, was styled by Sukriti Grover. The look was accessorised with a pair of silver heels, a ring and gold-coloured long drop earrings. Make-up artist Adrian Jacob gave the actor’s hair a wavy look with side-parted twists.

Prior to this, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a white shirt dress layered with a pink and white jacket. The look was paired with white sneakers and sunglasses. We feel, this style somehow missed the mark.

Earlier, the actor was seen in a ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta. The ruby red, tiered sari from the designer’s Spring/Summer’18 collection titled ‘Enchanted Forest’ was styled with a matching, sleeveless thread and mirror embroidered blouse.

Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, the sari is an ideal choice for an evening party. Accessorising it with oversized jhumkas, she rounded out her look with subtle make-up and a soft wavy hairdo.

What do you think of her latest look?