‘Love thy sari’: Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s outfit choices for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ promotions

Alia Bhatt’s style is evergreen. The 28-year-old has impressed time and again with her sartorial fashion choices, be it haute couture or Indian traditional wear.

Ahead of the release of her latest movie, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor has been seen exclusively in saris. From promotional events to her Instagram profile, we are swooning with a daily dose of six yards of elegance.

Take a look at Alia’s incomparable sari choices.

For this ethereal look, Alia chose a black and white sari from designer Kshitij Jalori. The minimalist appeal of the ensemble was highlighted further with subtle silver accessories, nude makeup and neatly parted hair. The tiny black bindi and chunky ring on her finger completed the look.

White seems to be the predominating colour palette for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions, as Alia chose yet another sari featuring the colour. She glowed in a floral morakasi printed linen sari from Anavila. She accentuated the look with silver jhumkas and fresh white roses on her hair.

The actor exuded grace in this particular look and we can’t take our eyes off her! A delicate silk sari with minimal, yellow flowers and a golden border is one for the ages. A timeless and chic outfit, it suited Alia perfectly. Bonus points for the barely-there makeup and beautiful, silver earrings.

Not one to shy away from puns, Alia posted yet another photograph of herself in a sari with her cat, captioning it “Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai 😬🤍”. This particular option featured a green-on-white palette with subtle green threadwork on the pallu.

For this look, Alia chose a white silk saree featuring a classic traditional drape, scalloped borders, sequin work and a plethora of embroidery. The Raazi actor paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse that featured chikankari embroidery. Keeping in mind the rest of the look, this one was kept subtle and minimal. Alia ditched the silver jhumkas and wore a polki stud with gorgeous red roses.

You can never go wrong with yellow-on-white and Alia just proved it with her sari choice! Wearing a floral embellished white sari with hints of yellow, this look mixes elegance and charm.

