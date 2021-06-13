‘Love is love’: Kamala Harris’ t-shirt wins as she takes part in LGBTQ+ rally

As celebrations for Pride Month are picking up across the globe, US Vice President Kamala Harris partook in a LBGTQ+ community march on Saturday. She was seen with her husband Doug Emhoff chanting “happy pride” with the crowd at Washington DC. Apart from the heartwarming moment, what was also note worthy was her choice of apparel. The vice president was seen in a white t-shirt that had the words “love is love” printed on it. She teamed this with a pink blazer for the Capital Pride Walk and Rally for about a block.

Doug Emhoff, too, was dressed as per occasion, his white t-shirt printed with messages on the importance of love.

The @VP and @SecondGentleman are on the move at Capital Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/F27RxDaoHJ — Peter Velz (@PeterVelz46) June 12, 2021

After the march, she called for the passage of the Equality Act. She also stated that the Biden administration is fully aware of the importance of advancing LGBTQ+ rights. “We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing,” Harris said, as per a report in NBC. “There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed,” she said.

Prior to this, at the beginning of June, she shared a long Instagram post stressing on the importance of Pride Month, promising “doing everything in our power to protect the community from discrimination”.

“Every June, we celebrate the contributions the LGBTQ+ community have made to our nation’s past, present, and future—but we must recommit ourselves to doing everything in our power to protect the community from discrimination and harm and deliver full and equal rights to LGBTQ+ Americans,” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

In the picture, she was spotted in a rainbow-hued denim jacket with golden sequins at the collar. She held a pride colour flag as she smiled at the crowd.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle