Love Aaj Kal trailer launch: Sara Ali Khan’s outfit is too much to handle

The neon was a little too much! (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) The neon was a little too much! (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Sara Ali Khan may just be two films old, but the young starlet has already impressed with her films as well as fashion choices. So we were a little disappointed when we spotted her at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. Even though she almost always has her fashion game on point, her latest look somehow just missed the mark.

Sara was seen in a black and grey sequined crop top with the word ‘Love’ written in green sequin. But it did not end there. The top was teamed with a bright neon green latex skirt and a pair of strappy neon sandals. Full marks for experimenting with a quirky ensemble, but overall it somehow it not sit well. We feel that if she had ditched her sequined top and replaced it with something more neutral (or at least non-sequin), it would have surely made for a great ensemble.

Sequin and neon did not really go well together. (Source: APH Images) Sequin and neon did not really go well together. (Source: APH Images)

We feel she could have opted for a neutral coloured top to balance the neon. (Source: APH Images) We feel she could have opted for a neutral coloured top to balance the neon. (Source: APH Images)

For make-up, she went all out with neon just like her outfit — neon green nails, glittery neon green eyeliner with a generous amount of mascara, pink nude lips and light peach toned blush.

Looks like neon is here to stay in the new year as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Looks like neon is here to stay in the new year as well. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She is busy promoting her upcoming movie. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She is busy promoting her upcoming movie. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It is almost like Sara’s fashion choices are all about getting it out there. Recently, she was also spotted in a black crop top and black denim shorts teamed with a pink coloured jacket with Pataka written on it. We love the quirky outfit and how she carried it off. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, her look was rounded out with high ponytail, minimal make-up and bronzed cheeks.

Off late, she has also been seen ditching ethnic wear for a chic look and was spotted in a pair of denim shorts with a quirky patch detailing by designer Manish Arora which was teamed with an off-the-shoulder polka dot top from Bambah. The top stood out for its ruffle detailing that lent a retro vibe to the actor’s look.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a chic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan was spotted in a chic ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan kept her look basic yet stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan kept her look basic yet stylish. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about her looks?

