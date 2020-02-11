Love Aaj Kal promotions: Sara Ali Khan aces this futuristic dress; see pics

Sara Ali Khan looks like she’s from 2050 and we love it! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Sara Ali Khan looks like she’s from 2050 and we love it! (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, actor Sara Ali Khan has been giving us fashion goals in varied styles and colours. It would not be wrong to say that she does not shy away from experimenting with her look, and that her fashion sensibilities are not for the faint-hearted — something she has proved with her promotional looks. And after wearing unicorn coloured outfits and neon shades, the actor took her fashion game a notch higher by stepping out in a shiny silver ensemble.

Recently, the young starlet was spotted looking dazzling in a metallic dress by ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Styled by celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, the actor owned the look. Don’t believe us? Take a look at the pictures below.

She happily posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She happily posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The dress was a part of the designer’s Lumen collection which launched in 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The dress was a part of the designer’s Lumen collection which launched in 2019. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The strapless dress featured interesting 3D prints, lending a holographic touch to the overall look. The dress, that was launched as part of the designer’s Lumen collection in 2019, was styled with matching metallic pointy-toe heels. In keeping with the colour scheme, the Kedarnath actor opted for metallic manicure — purple and silver nail extensions.

We love how her makeup was in sync with the outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We love how her makeup was in sync with the outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For makeup, she kept things equally electric and opted for purple eye shadow, lightly bronzed cheeks and metallic lips. Her hair was styled into soft curls, and she ditched accessories.

This isn’t the first time an actor has sported a dress which is futuristic in its approach. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was seen wearing a similar dress during the promotions of her film, Street Dancer 3D. Styled by Tanya Ghavri her dress featured a strapless neckline with multiple layering panels in shades of grey and purple, teamed with a pleated skirt.

Take a look below.

She was styled by Tanya Ghavri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was styled by Tanya Ghavri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She styled her look with blow-dried hair, filled-in brows, smokey eyes, generous dose of highlighter, coral pink lips and a pair of metallic hoop earrings.

She was spotted in an Amit Aggarwal creation promoting her movie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted in an Amit Aggarwal creation promoting her movie. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of their looks?

