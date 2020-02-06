Follow Us:
Thursday, February 06, 2020
Love Aaj Kal promotions: Sara Ali Khan is out and about with some fun looks

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are hopping cities to promote their latest release, Love Aaj Kal which is the second in the series from director Imtiaz Ali. 

Published: February 6, 2020
Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan, love aaj kal, love aaj kal bollywood Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her next release, Love Aaj Kal. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Bollywood movie promotions give celebrities ample opportunities to try out new trends and experiment with their looks. It’s now the turn of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are hopping cities to promote their latest release Love Aaj Kal, the second in the series from director Imtiaz Ali.

During a radio promotion in Mumbai, the duo was seen in tie-dye looks, which was a popular trend in 2019. While Sara wore unicorn coloured track-pants paired with a white halter top, Kartik went for a tie-dye t-shirt paired with denim. Adding quirk to the look, the Kedarnath actor opted for an unusual section braid and dramatic eyes.

Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan, love aaj kal, love aaj kal bollywood, Sara Ali Khan fashion Sara wore a unicorn coloured track pants paired with white halter top. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan, love aaj kal, love aaj kal bollywood, Sara Ali Khan fashion During a radio promotion in Mumbai, the duo was seen in tie-dye looks, which was a popular trend in 2019. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara wore a very tropical multi-hue set and while the satin outfit would have easily looked like a nightsuit, thanks to stylist Shivangi Kulkarni, the inspiration to fold the shirt and knot it around the waist made for a peppy yet sultry look.

 

For another event, the Simbaa actor went for a turquoise blue raffled dress. Keeping the rest of the look simple to balance the bright colour, she went for minimal accessories and subtle makeup.

Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan, love aaj kal, love aaj kal bollywood, Sara Ali Khan fashion The Simbaa actor went for a turquoise blue raffled dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan, love aaj kal, love aaj kal bollywood, Sara Ali Khan fashion She went for minimal accessories and subtle makeup. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan, love aaj kal, love aaj kal bollywood, Sara Ali Khan fashion Sara Ali Khan during Love Aaj Kal promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The latest in the look book is her Jaipur outing which comprised of a multicoloured skirt, paired with a red printed blouse and long overcoat-like jacket. This look is great if you are looking for some inspiration to attend a winter wedding.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan at Arya College ,Jaipur. (Source: APH Images)

