Love Aaj Kal promotions: Sara Ali Khan is out and about with some fun looks

Bollywood movie promotions give celebrities ample opportunities to try out new trends and experiment with their looks. It’s now the turn of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are hopping cities to promote their latest release Love Aaj Kal, the second in the series from director Imtiaz Ali.
During a radio promotion in Mumbai, the duo was seen in tie-dye looks, which was a popular trend in 2019. While Sara wore unicorn coloured track-pants paired with a white halter top, Kartik went for a tie-dye t-shirt paired with denim. Adding quirk to the look, the Kedarnath actor opted for an unusual section braid and dramatic eyes.
Sara wore a very tropical multi-hue set and while the satin outfit would have easily looked like a nightsuit, thanks to stylist Shivangi Kulkarni, the inspiration to fold the shirt and knot it around the waist made for a peppy yet sultry look.
For another event, the Simbaa actor went for a turquoise blue raffled dress. Keeping the rest of the look simple to balance the bright colour, she went for minimal accessories and subtle makeup.
The latest in the look book is her Jaipur outing which comprised of a multicoloured skirt, paired with a red printed blouse and long overcoat-like jacket. This look is great if you are looking for some inspiration to attend a winter wedding.
