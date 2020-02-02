Love Aaj Kal 2 promotions: Sara Ali Khan’s recent fashion outings are a mixed bag

What do you think of her recent looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent looks? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sara Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2 and was spotted in a number of looks. More recently, she had stepped out in a multi-hued dress. While the print is fun, it did not really work for us. It seemed too noisy. The look was kept simple and was rounded out with hair parted at the side.

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting Love Aaj Kal 2. (Source: APH Images) Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting Love Aaj Kal 2. (Source: APH Images)

It is the second look which we quite liked. The actor had stepped out in an elaborate white top teamed with a pair of denim shorts. We quite liked the ensemble and the actor looked lovely in the understated look.

She was spotted having some fun with her outfit when she stepped out in a quirky shirt that was paired with a short purple sequinned skirt. The look was completed with a high hair bun and hoop earrings. While this does go with the actor’s eclectic fashion choices, the combination of the printed shirt with a sequinned skirt seemed odd.

The actor, however, has never shied away from experimenting with her fashion choices and it is always interesting to see what she has in store.

What do you think of her recent looks?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd