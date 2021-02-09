Louis Vuitton pays homage to the Jamaican flag, but gets the colours wrong

The same report also informs the menswear item is called the 'Jamaican Stripe Jumper' and is priced at £995 (approximately ₹99,000), further stating that it has been pulled down from the website. (Source: Louis Vuitton)

Luxury fashion giant Louis Vuitton has come under fire after selling a sweater inspired by the national flag of Jamaica — but with the wrong colours. According to a report in The Guardian, the brand, in a bid to pay tribute to the flag of Jamaica, produced a jumper but got the colours wrong. While the flag comprises the colours green, yellow and black, the label’s jumper features green, yellow and red. Incidentally, these colours are symbolic of Rastafari, a religion that developed in Jamaica in the 1930s.

The same report also informs the menswear item is called the ‘Jamaican Stripe Jumper’ and is priced at £995 (approximately ₹99,000), further stating that it has been pulled down from the website.

Expectantly, people on social media reacted sharply to the wrong homage and increasing tendency of commodifying diversity and getting it wrong in the process.

Louis Vuitton’s Jamaican stripe pullover & Jamaica’s actual flag. I cannot stress enough how important it is to implement diversity as a value and not a symbol within fashion companies. pic.twitter.com/neg2W3uIE3 — @PAM_BOY (@pam_boy) February 2, 2021

Louis Vuitton is selling a $1730 Jamaican Stripe Pullover, with the wrong flag, and absolutely no business using Jamaica in this way. Also, why is it out of stock already? Someone call Virgil. pic.twitter.com/NsYlaKvDNm — Amanda Bartley (@bartleyamandaj) February 2, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a statement issued to The Guardian, the brand admitted to their error. “We deeply regret the error in the description on our e-commerce site and we have corrected the information. The sweater is from the spring-summer 2021 men’s collection, throughout which green, yellow and red, the colors of the Ethiopian flag and a hallmark of African independence, were used, including to pay tribute to the Ghanaian heritage of our menswear designer Virgil Abloh,” it read.