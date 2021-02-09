scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Latest news

Louis Vuitton pays homage to the Jamaican flag, but gets the colours wrong

The luxury fashion giant has produced a jumper with the colours green, yellow and red, as opposed to the flag's green, yellow and black

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 9, 2021 2:10:38 pm
The same report also informs the menswear item is called the 'Jamaican Stripe Jumper' and is priced at £995 (approximately ₹99,000), further stating that it has been pulled down from the website. (Source: Louis Vuitton)

Luxury fashion giant Louis Vuitton has come under fire after selling a sweater inspired by the national flag of Jamaica — but with the wrong colours. According to a report in The Guardian, the brand, in a bid to pay tribute to the flag of Jamaica, produced a jumper but got the colours wrong. While the flag comprises the colours green, yellow and black, the label’s jumper features green, yellow and red. Incidentally, these colours are symbolic of Rastafari, a religion that developed in Jamaica in the 1930s.

The same report also informs the menswear item is called the ‘Jamaican Stripe Jumper’ and is priced at £995 (approximately ₹99,000), further stating that it has been pulled down from the website.

Expectantly, people on social media reacted sharply to the wrong homage and increasing tendency of commodifying diversity and getting it wrong in the process.

In a statement issued to The Guardian, the brand admitted to their error. “We deeply regret the error in the description on our e-commerce site and we have corrected the information. The sweater is from the spring-summer 2021 men’s collection, throughout which green, yellow and red, the colors of the Ethiopian flag and a hallmark of African independence, were used, including to pay tribute to the Ghanaian heritage of our menswear designer Virgil Abloh,” it read.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Chocolate Day 2021: Special wishes images, quotes, status, messages, wallpapers and photos to share with your beloved

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 09: Latest News

Advertisement
X