Louis Vuitton is making face masks for frontline healthcare workers

Louis Vuitton announced it is making face masks. (Source: louisvuitton/Instagram) Louis Vuitton announced it is making face masks. (Source: louisvuitton/Instagram)

Joining other fashion brands in supporting healthcare workers who are facing a shortage of masks, Louis Vuitton announced they have repurposed several of their French ateliers to produce non-surgical face masks.

In an Instagram post, the brand wrote, “In order to provide protective gear to healthcare workers, Louis Vuitton has repurposed several of the Maison’s ateliers across France to produce hundreds of thousands of non-surgical face masks.”

Louis Vuitton started this initiative in partnership with Mode Grande Quest textile network, to donate to the much-needed protective gear to frontline healthcare workers. “Thank you to the hundreds of artisans who have volunteered to create these masks, as well as everyone doing their part to fight this global pandemic,” the fashion house further added. They also shared prototypes of the masks they are creating. Take a look:

Several members of the fashion industry have come forward to offer help, financial or otherwise, to those in need amid the coronavirus crisis. American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, for instance, has started a coronavirus relief fund to help members of the fashion industry whose livelihoods have been compromised.

A while ago, fashion brand Armani announced that they were making single use medical overalls in their production plants. Besides, fashion houses Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Michael Costello and Prada also took the initiative to supply enough face masks and gowns to medical centres in the US who were facing a shortage.

