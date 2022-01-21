scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Louis Vuitton honours memory of designer Virgil Abloh with his final collection

Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion's highest-profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton's menswear collections, died in November following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

By: Reuters | Paris |
January 21, 2022 12:00:14 pm
louis vuitton, virgil ablohThe set for the show, 'Louis Dreamhouse'. The brand wrote on its official Instagram account about the show: "The upcoming show serves to consolidate the themes and messages of the eight-season arc Virgil Abloh created at #LouisVuitton." (Photo: Louis Vuitton/ Instagram)

Fashion house Louis Vuitton paid homage to Virgil Abloh with a presentation of his final collection Thursday in Paris, taking to a surreal setting featuring a sunken house and oversize bed.

At the end of the show, models ambled around the set, some wearing white wings, and embraced one another, while the audience stood to take in the scene.

Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion’s highest-profile Black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections, died in November following a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.

ALSO READ |Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh’s charisma extended beyond luxury

Abloh’s arrival at LVMH in 2018 marked the marriage between streetwear and high-end fashion, mixing sneakers and camouflage pants with tailored suits and evening gowns. His influences included graffiti art, hip hop and skateboard culture.

The show was meant to “consolidate the themes and messages of the eight-season arc” created by the designer at the luxury house, according to the LVMH-owned label.

