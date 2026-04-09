Louis Vuitton drops ‘water can’ bag worth Rs 4.3 lakh, fashion expert weighs in on its practicality

Louis Vuitton has time and again stunned fashion enthusiasts with their off-the-wall collections. This time, the luxury fashion brand has transformed a basic watering can into an accessory. The reimagining of a common gardening tool as a striking handbag worth Rs 4.3 lakh has caught the Internet’s eye.

At first glance, the bag resembles something you would spot in a garden shed. However, it is clearly a designer creation. Wrapped entirely in Louis Vuitton’s signature LV monogram canvas, the bag recreates the shape of a traditional watering can, complete with a spout, a sturdy top handle, and a detachable leather strap for carrying it over the shoulder.

The bag is part of the Men’s Spring/Summer collection, created under the direction of Pharrell Williams. The collection follows the theme of “nurturing growth.”

“The Watering Can bag is made from signature Monogram coated canvas: a statement piece that blends playful design with everyday functionality. The main compartment fits essentials like a wallet, phone, and keys. Carry it by the top handle for a polished look or attach the adjustable shoulder strap to wear cross-body,” Louis Vuitton’s official website reads.

Meanwhile Pharrell’s new Louis Vuitton collection includes a watering can bag for €3,800, a mesh hat for €710, socks for €225, and a teddy bear bag charm for €1,100. I genuinely do not know who is buying this outside of crypto bros, rappers, and professional athletes. pic.twitter.com/0gkQhSJvXz — Intern Pierre (@internpierre) April 6, 2026

According to Rinkoo Tulsian, a fashion expert with over 15 years of experience, the appeal of novelty luxury pieces like this lies less in craftsmanship and more in the attention they command.

“I think the LV water can bag is so appealing to consumers today because of the attention it brings. It’s an attention-seeking idea. It’s not necessarily something where you say, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of creativity here.’ People today want something different, something that instantly diverts attention,” the expert said.

She added that brands understand how to tap into the psychology of modern consumers, especially those who are drawn to exclusivity and statement-making purchases. “They are playing with the psyche of the consumer. Some buyers just want something different for its own sake. If they have the money, they buy it as an addition to their wardrobe, even if it doesn’t really have creative depth or aesthetic value,” Tulsian explained.

Tulsian also believes that bold accessories like the LV watering can bag are part of a strategy by luxury houses to remain relevant and constantly in the spotlight.

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“Luxury brands today have huge teams working behind these ideas. Under creative directions like Pharrell Williams, there is always pressure to think out of the box. But for me, fashion should be sustainable and timeless. Anything that is not timeless is not true fashion,” she said.

As for what the popularity of such a bag says about Gen Z and millennial fashion choices, the expert argued that younger consumers are far from a monolith. “Gen Z has two kinds of categories: those who are very focused, who are into sustainable fashion, who are into ethereal fashion, and who are into value addition. And then there are some people who are like, they just want to buy for the heck of it. So nowadays, we are running two extremes in society, one buying just for the heck of it, and one adding value to the design,” Tulsian explained.

“So then Gen Z will see to it, and I don’t think this product is going to go a long way. It is just an attention-seeking gimmick,” she added.