Louis Vuitton designs a luxury face shield for $961

In light of the pandemic, several luxury brands have ventured into face masks and face shields. Louis Vuitton is the latest brand to do so, as they will sell plastic face shield for $961 (approximately ₹70,610) as part of their 2021 Cruise Collection. According to a report in the New York Post, the brand has described the face shields as “an eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective,” in a statement.
As per the images shared on social media, the face shield consists of monogrammed strap featuring the brand’s characteristic design. Attached to this is a movable shield. A report in The Vanity Fair says that the shield can be flipped and even “worn as a peaked hat.”
View this post on Instagram
In India, designers like Anita Dongre and Masaba Gupta have resorted to designing masks. And more recently, Lady Gaga made quite a splash with her statement masks at VMAs.
I just wanna live inside @ladygaga and @ArianaGrande's #VMA performance forever. 💓
Watch the #VMAs on demand now! pic.twitter.com/10GyIj5S15
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 1, 2020
