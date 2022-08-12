Louis Vuitton’s £1,980 ‘Paint Can Bag’ from Virgil Abloh’s final collection leaves netizens perplexed

Balenciaga has long been known to push the boundaries with their exorbitantly priced bizarre fashion offerings. And now, Louis Vuitton has left everyone puzzled with its latest bag that looks exactly like a paint can.

Yes, you read that right! Aptly named the ‘LV Paint Can Bag’, it is a part of Virgil Abloh’s final LV Men’s Collection where he revisited familiar objects in imaginative ways. Described as “a wildly creative alternative to a conventional bag,” the French fashion house’s latest accessory is priced at £1,980 and is styled like a real paint can down to the metal handle.

According to the luxury fashion brand, the LV Paint Can Bag is roomy enough to hold two phones and other personal items, and comes in “six-eye grabbing colours from designer Virgil Abloh‘s signature palette” – Blue, red, yellow, green, purple and orange.

The bag, which first debuted at the late designer’s posthumous Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in January, has a coated canvas and cowhide leather along with microfibre lining, silver-colour hardware, and a removable and adjustable strap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

This bag, as expected, has invited mixed responses from netizens. While some praised Virgil for his creativity, others were not so impressed.

“We finna just make regular household items couture now. Let me start carrying my kitchen faucet,” a user commented.

Since when carrying a paint can is considered fashion? @crypto_bitlord7 you love @LouisVuitton but this is as ridiculous as it can get coz that’s like 2800 dollars 💸 who want this ??? pic.twitter.com/xukpVAolHm — Bull.BnB (@bull_bnb) August 8, 2022

Another wrote: “Virgil was the only one who made household things fashionable.”

that LV paint can bag is terrible — THIQUE (@ThisIsBoonie) July 22, 2022

While one found the bag “so rad”, the other called it “La cringe.”

