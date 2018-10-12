Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week Day 2: Sushmita Sen and Diana Penty dazzle on the ramp

Sushmita Sen and Diana Penty recently walked the ramp at LMIFW’18. (Source: APH Images)

While the Day 1 of the ongoing Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week saw designers Anupamaa Dayal and Rimzim Dadu enthralling the audience with their colourful collection, Day 2 saw Sushmita Sen and Diana Penty walking the ramp as showstoppers, looking graceful as ever.

Sen was clad in a ruffled, lime green dress from designer duo Bhumika & Jyoti’s Spring/Summer’ 19 collection titled “LIMONCELLO”. Featuring a plunging neckline with a cape detailing, the actor’s outfit was styled with a matching turban-styled headwear. A pair of shimmery heels were accessorised with her attire. The dewy make-up palette with glossy lips complemented her look well.

Take a look at the photos here:

Sushmita Sen in Bhumika & Jyoti. (Source: APH Images)

Sushmita Sen in a lime green outfit. (Source: APH Images)

Sushmita Sen at LMIFW’18. (Source: APH Images)

Penty, who walked the runway for Vidhi Wadhwani looked uber-cool in an all-white ensemble. Her outfit comprised of a pair of loose-fitted trousers teamed with a cut-out crop top. It was layered with an over-sized, half-sleeve textured jacket. A pair of gold hoop earrings, matching bracelet and clear heels were combined with her outfit. Winged eyes and sleek hairdo completed her look.

Diana Penty at LMIFW’18. (Source: APH Images)

Diana Penty in Vidhi Wadhwani. (Source: APH Images)

According to an Instagram post by the designer, the inspiration for the collection titled, ‘IKIGAI’ came from, “The Japanese island of Okinawa, where Ikigai has its origins, is said to be home to the largest population of centenarians in the world. Could Ikigai be the secret to longevity? Is being close to nature and freedom your road to bliss?”

Diana Penty sported a sleek hairdo. (Source: APH Images)

On another Instagram post, the designer further added, “The circle ⭕️ is the symbol for the philosophy of Ikigai. The tiny fans signify the exotic geishas of Kyoto. The knots signifies how we are all bound together through the flow of energy. Are your relationships and friendships your Ikigai? Mine are.”

